Morgan Stanley Acquires 7,110 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $293.32 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.18.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

