Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 1.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $70,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 830,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

