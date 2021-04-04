Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.11% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

