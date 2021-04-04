Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,026,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 8.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $500,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

