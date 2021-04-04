17,672 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.57 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

