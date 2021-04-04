Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,944 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Kroger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 912,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198,883 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

KR stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

