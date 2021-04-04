Paloma Partners Management Co Has $277,000 Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after buying an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

JBGS stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 295.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

