$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $1,845,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

