Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,570,377.90 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06.

Shares of MPWR opened at $367.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.98 and its 200-day moving average is $336.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

