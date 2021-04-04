Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $122,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,841,977 shares of company stock valued at $138,047,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

TEN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.