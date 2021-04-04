Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.88 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

