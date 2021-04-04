Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $650.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, VP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.