Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Central Pacific Financial worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $768.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

