Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAD shares. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

