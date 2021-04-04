Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 54,919 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tronox were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of TROX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

