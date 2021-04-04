Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,692 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE WST opened at $284.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

