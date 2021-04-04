Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Brightcove by 74.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $853.60 million, a PE ratio of -57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

