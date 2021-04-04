Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

