TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of TopBuild worth $32,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in TopBuild by 560.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TopBuild by 139.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 27.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

