MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 21,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $5.92 on Friday. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

