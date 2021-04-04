Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.87 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WSFS stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

