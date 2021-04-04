Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.73 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of F5 Networks worth $35,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in F5 Networks by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $215.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day moving average is $169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

