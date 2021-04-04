Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 669,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,417,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

