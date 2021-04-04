Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

