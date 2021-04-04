Captrust Financial Advisors Has $256,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 313,843 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 313,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,406,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.