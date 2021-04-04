Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $506,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,120 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

