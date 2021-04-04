VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 125.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 284,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.12 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $792.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

