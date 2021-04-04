Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.06 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $59,517,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

