Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

