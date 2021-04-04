Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avista were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

