Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

