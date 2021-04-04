Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

