Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 33,206 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,201,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after buying an additional 539,786 shares during the period.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

