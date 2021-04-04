Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

