Brokerages Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

