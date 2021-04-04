$2.11 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $1.92. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

