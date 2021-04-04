Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Southern Copper posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares in the company, valued at $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

