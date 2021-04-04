Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,078,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

