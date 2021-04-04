Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDSB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

