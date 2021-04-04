Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.