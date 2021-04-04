iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

