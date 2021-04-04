Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

