Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $61.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

