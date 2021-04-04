Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,299 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,299 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

