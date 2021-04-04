Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $422,565.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.24 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

