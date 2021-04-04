Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 371,455 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of Bentley Systems worth $55,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $17,386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $7,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,238.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

