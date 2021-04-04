Citigroup Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $10,959,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

