Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.66% of Patrick Industries worth $58,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,221.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

