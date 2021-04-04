Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $135,810.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMED stock opened at $269.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.12. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

