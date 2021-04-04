Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chemed were worth $59,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Chemed by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $466.26 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $394.47 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

